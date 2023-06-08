Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Takes $356.65 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,963,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,654,000. Meta Platforms comprises 5.6% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,305,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,184,428. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $679.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

