RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Netflix accounts for 5.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $406.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,337,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,472. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.87 and its 200 day moving average is $329.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $418.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

