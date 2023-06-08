Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 31,074 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 734,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,741.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.
NYSE:CTR opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $33.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
