Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,501 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,714 shares in the company, valued at $23,639,297.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 82,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,101. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 160.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

