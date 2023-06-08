Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.30 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

About Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.