Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $1.30 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
