ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $360,360.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $563.63.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $9,549,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ServiceNow

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

