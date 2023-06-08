ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $360,360.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE NOW opened at $528.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $563.63.
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $9,549,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
