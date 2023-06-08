Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $14.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

SRAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.58 and a beta of 1.93. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

