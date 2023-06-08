S&T Bank PA Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,580,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319,879. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

