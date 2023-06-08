StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

