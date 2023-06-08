StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Down 10.5 %

ATTO opened at $2.30 on Monday. Atento has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

