StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,131 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Seagen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

