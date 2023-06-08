StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 1.2 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

