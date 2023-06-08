StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 1.2 %
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

