Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 349,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 551,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,895 shares of company stock worth $1,595,551. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Softbank Group CORP. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.