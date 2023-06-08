T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $165.00 at HSBC

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

