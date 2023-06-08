Tangible Price Reaches $3.54 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $115.11 million and approximately $282.35 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tangible has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00013304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.54087063 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,470.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

