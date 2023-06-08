Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.93

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 470142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Teradata Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

