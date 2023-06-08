The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth $379,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,524,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth $7,055,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

