Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.02. 88,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 403,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Trinseo Stock Down 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

