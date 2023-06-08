Truist Financial Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %
Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $27.69.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
