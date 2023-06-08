Truist Financial Raises Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

