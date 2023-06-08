TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
SMIF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.70 ($0.92). 218,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,417. The stock has a market cap of £180.02 million and a PE ratio of -433.53. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.20 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.63.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
