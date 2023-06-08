TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

SMIF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 73.70 ($0.92). 218,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,417. The stock has a market cap of £180.02 million and a PE ratio of -433.53. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.20 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.63.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

