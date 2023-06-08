United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Sells $6,527,437.00 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) Director Benjamin Mackovak sold 932,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,527,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $47,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.63.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBFO. TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

