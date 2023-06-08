Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.16. 49,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.87. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.12 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,293.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

