Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 401,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPBD shares. TheStreet raised Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,143 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

