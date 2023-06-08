Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 5,205,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,561,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

In related news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Abraham purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,190.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.