Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $175.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $144.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,908 shares of company stock worth $2,127,037. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

