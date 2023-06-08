William L. Meaney Sells 10,507 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $586,605.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,506,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,331. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.