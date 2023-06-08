XYO (XYO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $389,541.59

XYO (XYO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $46.51 million and approximately $389,541.59 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00023534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,582.93 or 0.99991216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00350253 USD and is down -7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $355,416.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

