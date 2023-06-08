Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 113,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 172,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $674.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

