Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 4.4%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 113,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 172,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $674.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
