Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yext from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yext Trading Up 39.3 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.16. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yext by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yext by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

