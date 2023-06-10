Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Tops $30.08 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and $277,793.11 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,752,202 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

