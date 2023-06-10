Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $718,550.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

WMS stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

