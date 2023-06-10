Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) EVP Sells $718,550.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

WMS stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

