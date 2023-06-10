Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

AIRG has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

