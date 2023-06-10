Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,442,000.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $7,442,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $3,524,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, George J. Christ sold 49,818 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,226,711.86.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

