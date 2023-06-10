ASD Market Cap Hits $35.29 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ASD has a total market cap of $35.29 million and $3.85 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05804794 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,803,210.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

