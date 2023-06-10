Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

