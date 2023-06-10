BakeryToken Trading Down 35.2% Over Last 7 Days (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $659,533.45 and approximately $9.65 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BakeryToken Token Profile

BAKE is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

