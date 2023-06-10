Bank of America Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $52.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
