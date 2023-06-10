Bank of America Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $52.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. XPO’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.