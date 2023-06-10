Bank of America Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $127.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.21.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

