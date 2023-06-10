Barclays Raises G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $20.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

