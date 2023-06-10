Benchmark Begins Coverage on Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.10 and a beta of 1.73. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,260.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 416,319 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

