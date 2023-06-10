BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $319.28 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $319.28 million and approximately $391,943.47 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $25,709.86 or 0.99950812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,692.80313146 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $377,491.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

