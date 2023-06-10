Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$244.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$254.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$231.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7414806 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

