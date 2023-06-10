Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) PT at $91.50

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $99.10 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.