Brokerages Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Target Price at $61.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SLP. BTIG Research began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 4.0 %

SLP opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $899 million, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,920,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 64.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 131,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 93.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 61,549 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 918,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.