Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
