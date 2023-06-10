Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Cameco has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 291.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

