Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

