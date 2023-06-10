Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

