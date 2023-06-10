CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $456,688.69 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,722.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00297728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00535476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00401054 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003887 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

