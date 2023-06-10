Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $100.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,019 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

