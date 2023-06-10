Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMMB opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

