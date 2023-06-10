Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CMMB opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.35.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
